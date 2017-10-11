Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.83

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 309,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.21 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,708.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,286 shares of company stock worth $11,395,640. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 242.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Affinity Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

