Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Given a $30.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has been assigned a $30.00 price objective by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COG. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Williams Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) opened at 25.36 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $27.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The stock’s market cap is $11.73 billion.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.76 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $319,283.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,971.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

