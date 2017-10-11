Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE COG) opened at 25.36 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The stock’s market cap is $11.73 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.76 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $319,283.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,971.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,590,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,193,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,661,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,976 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,261,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $739,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,084,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $679,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,298,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,562,000 after purchasing an additional 151,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

