Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 88.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other Cabot Microelectronics Corporation news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $32,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 12,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $896,268.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,678.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) opened at 81.19 on Wednesday. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

