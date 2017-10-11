C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in C.R. Bard were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.R. Bard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,858,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.R. Bard by 1,365.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,838,719,000 after buying an additional 6,893,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.R. Bard by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $952,313,000 after buying an additional 128,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.R. Bard by 35.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,552,000 after buying an additional 338,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.R. Bard by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,129,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Collins sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon M. Luboff sold 30,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $9,680,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,931,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE BCR) opened at 319.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.11 and its 200-day moving average is $306.89. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $324.58. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.58.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.53 million. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $11.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCR shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of C.R. Bard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.00.

C.R. Bard Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

