C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,765 Argan, Inc. (AGX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 117.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Argan by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc. (AGX) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 6,050 shares of the stock traded hands. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. Argan had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argan, Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.

