Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 27th

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Buckle, Inc. (The) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Buckle, Inc. (The) has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Buckle, Inc. (The) to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Shares of Buckle, Inc. (BKE) opened at 16.70 on Wednesday. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Buckle, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckle, Inc. will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Buckle, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Buckle, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised Buckle, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 467 retail stores in 44 states throughout the United States under the names Buckle and The Buckle. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear.

