Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookdale Senior Living earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2158405087956 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 556,699 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Brookdale Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

