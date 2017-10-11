Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Price Target at $245.14

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target (up from $264.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $226.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 6,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $1,429,833.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 7,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total transaction of $1,722,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,227 shares of company stock worth $50,578,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 127.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 60,960 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 375.5% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) traded up 0.25% on Friday, reaching $216.35. 205,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $151.60 and a 12-month high of $232.71. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average of $209.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.92 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post $6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.053 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

