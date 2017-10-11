Brokerages Set TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) PT at $6.00

Shares of TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TICC shares. TheStreet raised TICC Capital Corp. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TICC Capital Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TICC Capital Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TICC Capital Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,077 shares of TICC Capital Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $33,863.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,650 shares of TICC Capital Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $51,178.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,371 shares of company stock valued at $422,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of TICC Capital Corp. by 10.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TICC Capital Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TICC Capital Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TICC Capital Corp. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TICC Capital Corp. by 66.5% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ TICC) traded down 0.44% during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 151,398 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. TICC Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). TICC Capital Corp. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 142.50%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TICC Capital Corp. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TICC Capital Corp.

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans.

