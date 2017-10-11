Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Price Target at $58.13

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.13.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters Corp to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$49.90 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE TRI) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 494,816 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Neil Thomas Masterson sold 92,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.52, for a total value of C$4,379,680.80. Also, Director Peter Warwick sold 91,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.87, for a total value of C$4,181,325.72. Insiders sold a total of 262,421 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,147 over the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

