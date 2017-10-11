Brokerages Set NEX Group PLC (NXG) Target Price at $654.20

Shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 654.20 ($8.60).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.66) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 638 ($8.39) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) traded down 0.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 658.50. 514,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 657.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 639.63. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.45 billion. NEX Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 445.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 690.00.

About NEX Group PLC

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

