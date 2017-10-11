Brokerages Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) PT at $39.75

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

German American Bancorp (GABC) traded down 0.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 55,147 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $870.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.17. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 28.12%. Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,069.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $180,944 over the last 90 days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 313,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 837,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 279,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 265,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 114.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 550,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 57.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 145,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

