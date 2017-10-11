Brokerages Set EP Energy Corporation (EPE) Target Price at $4.07

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EP Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EP Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in EP Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth $3,349,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in EP Energy Corporation by 1,930.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 696,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 662,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EP Energy Corporation by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,260,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 394,669 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in EP Energy Corporation by 41.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 370,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EP Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth $955,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE EPE) traded down 6.25% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,961 shares. The firm’s market cap is $765.00 million. EP Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

EP Energy Corporation Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

