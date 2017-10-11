Brokerages Set Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Enova International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 121,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International (ENVA) traded down 2.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 244,164 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 3.48. Enova International has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Enova International had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 63% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

