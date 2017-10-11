Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 284,683 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Brocade Communications Systems worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 73,305 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 757,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 329,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brocade Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) traded up 0.041% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.335. 2,057,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 176.214 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.10 million. Brocade Communications Systems had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.30%. Brocade Communications Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Brocade Communications Systems’s payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

Several analysts have commented on BRCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brocade Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brocade Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

