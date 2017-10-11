BroadSoft, Inc. (BSFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BroadSoft, Inc. is engaged in providing software that enables fixed-line, mobile and cable service providers to deliver voice and multimedia services over their Internet protocol-based, or IP-based, networks. The Company’s software, BroadWorks, enables its service provider customers to provide enterprises and consumers with a range of cloud-based, or hosted, IP multimedia communications, such as hosted IP private branch exchanges, or PBXs, video calling, unified communications, or UC, collaboration and converged mobile and fixed-line services. BroadSoft, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of BroadSoft in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BroadSoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BroadSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ BSFT) opened at 53.50 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion. BroadSoft has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.53. BroadSoft had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BroadSoft will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $229,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,688 shares of company stock worth $1,458,384. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BroadSoft during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BroadSoft during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in BroadSoft during the second quarter worth about $222,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BroadSoft by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in BroadSoft during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

BroadSoft Company Profile

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

