Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $67.92 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “long-term buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) opened at 65.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $65.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 96,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

