Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 41,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ EFSC) opened at 43.35 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Michael Holmes purchased 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,019.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,217.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,462.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

