Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ARC Document Solutions worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 67.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 24.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 69,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded ARC Document Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-arc-document-solutions-inc-arc.html.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) opened at 4.03 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.74 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.72%. ARC Document Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.