Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Position Maintained by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. maintained its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,040 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Boyd Gaming Corporation worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $186,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $33,414.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,531 shares of company stock worth $3,447,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE BYD) opened at 27.50 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.39 million. Boyd Gaming Corporation had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

