Box, Inc. (BOX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Box to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Box in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Box in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Box (BOX) opened at 19.12 on Monday. Box has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The firm’s market cap is $2.56 billion.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.75 million. Box had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Box will post ($0.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Box news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $247,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $757,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 999,534 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,231 over the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Box by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,332,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Box by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 102,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Box by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Box by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Box Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

