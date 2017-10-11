Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

BPFH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Private Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. Boston Private Financial Holdings had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

