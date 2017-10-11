Bojangles’, Inc. (BOJA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Bojangles’, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOJA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 631,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several research firms recently commented on BOJA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bojangles’ in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bojangles’ in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bojangles’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bojangles’ in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bojangles’ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $464.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Bojangles’ (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.61 million. Bojangles’ had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bojangles’, Inc. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bojangles’ news, Director James R. Kibler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $386,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bojangles’ by 55.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bojangles’ by 59.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bojangles’ by 52.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP increased its stake in Bojangles’ by 99.9% during the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 54,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bojangles’ by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bojangles’

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

