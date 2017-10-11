BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of BofI Holding worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the first quarter worth $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 115,357.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,510 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 54.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BofI Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Friday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BofI Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) opened at 27.00 on Wednesday. BofI Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.39.

BofI Holding Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

