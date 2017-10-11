BofI Holding (BOFI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BofI Holding earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9817953265822 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ BOFI) traded up 0.96% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 304,404 shares. BofI Holding has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.39.

BOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BofI Holding has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About BofI Holding

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

