Boeing Company (The) (BA) Stake Maintained by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. held its stake in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr downgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE BA) opened at 260.93 on Wednesday. Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $261.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. Boeing Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $1,018,447.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $32,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

