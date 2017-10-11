Boeing Company (The) (BA) Holdings Trimmed by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Boeing Company (The) accounts for approximately 1.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Company (The) by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boeing Company (The) in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing Company (The) alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Friday, October 6th. Vetr downgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.03 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Boeing Company (The) (BA) Holdings Trimmed by Overbrook Management Corp” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/boeing-company-the-ba-holdings-trimmed-by-overbrook-management-corp.html.

Shares of Boeing Company (BA) opened at 260.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.90. Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $261.06.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Company will post $10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.42, for a total value of $4,848,762.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,351,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $1,018,447.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company (The) Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.