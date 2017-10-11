BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) opened at 75.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.53.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $743.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller purchased 1,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 796.7% during the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

