BMO Capital Markets Lowers Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) to Hold

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS AG set a $90.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger N.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) opened at 68.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 538.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Schlumberger N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 103.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,025,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,055,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167,945 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 33.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,117,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,829 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

