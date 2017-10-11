BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) Insider Peter Alexander Sells 28,000 Shares

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) insider Peter Alexander sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $590,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ BMCH) traded down 0.24% on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 181,153 shares. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $886.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.51 million. BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. FBR & Co lowered their target price on BMC Stock Holdings from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on BMC Stock Holdings from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings by 2,853.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

About BMC Stock Holdings

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

