BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BMC Stock Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2137367555102 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get BMC Stock Holdings Inc. alerts:

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ BMCH) traded down 0.24% on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 181,153 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. BMC Stock Holdings has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BMC Stock Holdings had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $886.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. FBR & Co dropped their price objective on BMC Stock Holdings from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on BMC Stock Holdings from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/bmc-stock-holdings-bmch-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 12,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $266,745.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.