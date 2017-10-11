BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $2.30 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.05% of AutoNation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,785,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,424 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in AutoNation by 76.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,181,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,665,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in AutoNation by 141.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,444,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,472 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation Inc. alerts:

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $109,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,499.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-takes-2-30-million-position-in-autonation-inc-an.html.

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) opened at 45.92 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $53.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.71%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post $3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.