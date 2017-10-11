BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,247 United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 486,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,147,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,335,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) opened at 67.79 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.44. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $898,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,818.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Continental Holdings in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG increased their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

