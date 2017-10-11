BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Albany International Corporation (AIN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.88% of Albany International Corporation worth $186,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albany International Corporation by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Albany International Corporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albany International Corporation during the first quarter worth $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albany International Corporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International Corporation during the first quarter worth $114,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) opened at 57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. Albany International Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.57 million for the quarter. Albany International Corporation had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Albany International Corporation’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $921,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Albany International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Albany International Corporation Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

