BlackRock Inc. Sells 87,710 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.36% of Comfort Systems USA worth $184,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA Inc. alerts:

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE FIX) opened at 37.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $465.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 87,710 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/blackrock-inc-sells-87710-shares-of-comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix.html.

Several analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $184,085.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.