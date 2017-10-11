BlackRock Inc. Has $181.66 Million Position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of China Mobile (Hong Kong) worth $181,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 19.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 43.0% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) opened at 50.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.29. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.0457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from China Mobile (Hong Kong)’s previous special dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered China Mobile (Hong Kong) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

China Mobile (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

