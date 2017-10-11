BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by Barclays PLC from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $501.00 price target (up from $476.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $501.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.00.

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

BlackRock (BLK) opened at 465.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.72. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $336.84 and a 1-year high of $465.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). BlackRock had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post $21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/blackrock-inc-blk-given-new-500-00-price-target-at-barclays-plc.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.