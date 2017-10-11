Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) Announces Earnings Results

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Blackhawk Network Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ HAWK) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $46.70. The firm’s market cap is $2.50 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAWK. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

In other news, insider Joan B. Lockie sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $111,688.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry N. Ulrich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $3,386,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,212 shares of company stock worth $4,298,465. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

