Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bitauto Holdings Limited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 45.9684074399538 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Bitauto Holdings Limited alerts:

Shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE BITA) opened at 50.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.49 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Bitauto Holdings Limited had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $320.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bitauto Holdings Limited will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BITA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bitauto Holdings Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bitauto Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/bitauto-holdings-limited-bita-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Bitauto Holdings Limited

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.