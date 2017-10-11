Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 25.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $278,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS AG upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Vetr cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $311.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.66.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded down 0.67% on Wednesday, hitting $330.60. The stock had a trading volume of 182,241 shares. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $332.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post $21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

