Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Trading Down 6.8%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 930,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 915,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Forward View restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $166.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.03 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt bought 48,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $370,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

