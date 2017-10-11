SRC Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:SRCI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SRCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Get SRC Energy Inc alerts:

SRC Energy (SRCI) opened at 9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/bidaskclub-lowers-src-energy-inc-srci-to-hold.html.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.