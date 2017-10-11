BidaskClub Lowers Exterran Corporation (EXTN) to Buy

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Exterran Corporation (EXTN) opened at 31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion. Exterran Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.37. Exterran Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran Corporation will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Exterran Corporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exterran Corporation by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exterran Corporation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Exterran Corporation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 471,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

