BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,528 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BHP Billiton PLC were worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) opened at 36.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Billiton PLC has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from BHP Billiton PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBL. ValuEngine cut BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price target on BHP Billiton PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

