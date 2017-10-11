Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $43.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHLB. BidaskClub upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE BHLB) traded up 0.269% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.205. The company had a trading volume of 24,424 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.781 and a beta of 0.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $102.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/berkshire-hills-bancorp-inc-bhlb-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, insider Michael P. Daly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,972.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,129. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.