Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,886 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) opened at 39.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.67. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $102.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

In other news, insider Michael P. Daly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,972.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,129. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

