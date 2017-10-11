Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Berkshire Hills Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.3413830046537 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE BHLB) remained flat at $39.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 107,439 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.67. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

In related news, Director Richard L. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Marotta sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,386.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

