Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 304.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,563,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002,159 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,445,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $555,867,000 after purchasing an additional 506,489 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,076,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $503,182,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,258,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,146,000 after purchasing an additional 408,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,420,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $250,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $740,906.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $2,107,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) opened at 33.55 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

