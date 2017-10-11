Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) opened at 35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, VP Scott R. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $32,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,709.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Duncan sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $188,971.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,020.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,850 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

